New Zealand
Watch: Kiwi kid who's done it tough surprised with Rugby World Cup trip

7:33pm

One Kiwi kid's dreams have come true, after being surprised with a trip to the Rugby World Cup in France.

Eleven-year-old Dunedin boy Mason Lynch has had a tough time. His mum Mel passed away from cancer when he was five and his dad has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

With the help of Land Rover Discovery and Seven Sharp, Mason's been chosen as a Defenders of Tomorrow mascot for the Rugby World Cup.

His dad John can't make the trip due to his health issues, but Mason's foster mum Melanie is heading over with him.

John told Seven Sharp: "I’m hoping to make it to sit up and watch him walk, run out with the All Black captain in France, so if I can make that I’ll die happy".

"It’s meant everything to me, just to see that look on his face today, he was genuinely surprised and especially being a mascot which gets him out on the field it’s just meant so much, it’s given me a huge lift."

Melanie said Beauden Barrett is Mason's biggest hero: "To talk to him, it will inspire him, it will encourage him to do great things, it will change his life".

"Mason is an inspiration to us to us and every day he makes us feel braver and more ready to face the world."

Mason said he was "speechless" when he heard the news and that he "can't believe it".

To see the heart-warming moment Mason is surprised with the trip, watch the Seven Sharp report above.

