Man arrested after parachuting from top of Eiffel Tower

7:02am
Eiffel Tower at night.

Eiffel Tower at night. (Source: istock.com)

A man has been arrested in Paris after sneaking onto the Eiffel Tower and parachuting from the top into a nearby stadium.

The man is alleged to have entered the premises shortly after 5am on Thursday (local time), well before its official opening time, The Guardian reports.

Not long after he was detected by guards but managed to quickly rush to the top of the 330m structure with a parachute in his bag.

When he was near the top he jumped off the landmark. He was arrested shortly after landing in a nearby stadium.

"This kind of irresponsible action puts people working at or below the tower in danger," Sete, the tower's management company, said in a statement.

The man was charged and the tower's 9am opening had to be slightly delayed.

It comes after two American tourists, who had too much to drink, reportedly ended up spending the night at the top of the tower.

The tower also had to be evacuated twice last week following hoax bomb threats.

