Two drunk tourists spend night trapped up Eiffel Tower

5:33pm
Eiffel Tower at night.

Eiffel Tower at night. (Source: istock.com)

Two American tourists who had too much to drink reportedly ended up spending the night up Paris' Eiffel Tower, according to local authorities.

The men, who had tickets for Sunday evening, were found asleep by security staff early on Monday morning (local time) before the tower opened to the public, CNN reported.

They were “allegedly trapped there due to their excessive alcohol consumption," the Parisian prosecutor's office said. "As no damage was found, the fine for trespassing on a historic or cultural site was dismissed."

The tower’s operator, Société d'exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), said in a statement that the tourists were “quickly removed” and handed over to the authorities.

SETE also told CNN that it will press charges, despite the fact the men posed “no threat”.

The incident caused a delay in the opening of the tower on Monday (local time).

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic and visited monuments in the world, attracting more than six million visitors per year in the French capital.

