Determined Ian Foster sets the tone as All Blacks depart for RWC

It didn't have the same fireworks as Eddie Jones' departure last night but All Blacks coach Ian Foster has equally set the tone for his side ahead of their departure for this year's Rugby World Cup.

After Jones snapped at media last night in Australia and suggested they give themselves uppercuts, a "very happy" Foster arrived at Auckland International Airport today with his squad as they begin their campaign to reclaim the Webb Ellis Trophy.

But behind the grin was a bit of steel too and Foster showed brief instances of it at the departure gate.

"This is my third World Cup so I know that there's always little surprises around the corner and you've just got to make sure we stay grounded and in the moment and deal with each opponent as they come along," Foster said.

Foster pointed out how many World Cups he's been to after he had previously been asked if he would spend some time on the long flights ahead thinking about the upcoming campaign being his last, given his contract as All Blacks coach ends this year before Scott Robertson takes over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without missing a beat, the current All Blacks coach fired back: "Who said it was my last?"

It was a small glimpse into the belief that is seemingly burning bright throughout this year's All Blacks squad - a belief that is growing with each win in their so-far undefeated 2023 after the rollercoaster that was 2022.

"It's a well-tested group," Foster said of the 33 players boarding for Europe today.

"It's a group that's gone through a lot of adversity - in the past, we've gone into World Cups feeling, perhaps, where we've been tested on adversity is at the World Cup.

"We have to be confident, we've gone through adversity, this group has stayed tight and they've figured out and found solutions and I think they're really growing in confidence in how they lead themselves on the park and how they play.

"We've got a group that's working hard and has got growing belief."

Along with that belief though was a reality check from Foster, who revealed an honest chat he had with team leaders before today's flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wrote a number up on the whiteboard and it was one out of seven - that's the number of World Cups we've won away from home.

"It's just a reminder of the size of the challenge in going to a country that's passionate about winning and in great form."

Ian Foster conducts All Blacks training. (Source: Getty)

Their first challenge isn't far away with the Springboks awaiting them at Twickenham next Saturday, seeking revenge for the All Blacks' clinical 35-20 win at Mt Smart a month ago.

It will be their final hit-out before their opening World Cup match against hosts France on September 9, but despite a physical contest likely awaiting them, Foster said he won't pull any punches.

"You don't go into Test matches worrying about who's going to get injured - you go into Test matches preparing to win and knowing you have to be at 100%.

"I won't be protecting anyone - there will be a normal process where if you've got people who have a slight ding, they won't play but there will be no sentiment about trying to put people in cotton wool.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You don't win World Cups by putting people in cotton wool."

The All Blacks are currently handling two injuries with Brodie Retallick's well-documented knee still on track for a mid-campaign return and in-form Shannon Frizell also now joining him in the wards with a hamstring tweak picked up during a speed session two days ago.

Brodie Retallick is treated for his knee injury against the Wallabies. (Source: Photosport)

Foster reiterated Josh Lord and Samipeni Finau will cover the pair at Twickenham before All Blacks management reassess the situation.

He added they'd be "following with interest" the ongoing Owen Farrell situation after World Rugby appealed a judiciary's clearing of the England first-five's red card against Wales.

"We all get inflamed about judiciary processes.

"The whole alignment between referees and judiciaries is something that we're all cognisant of heading into a World Cup... but the only way we can control that process is getting our technique right.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You never want to leave your destiny in the hands of the judiciary."

In the meantime, Foster said he just wanted to thank New Zealand for their support as France beckons.

"The last month or so has been unreal," he said.

"We just want to do them proud."