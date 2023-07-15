All Blacks claim resounding win over Springboks at Mt Smart

Relive 1News' live coverage of tonight's Rugby Championship Test between the All Blacks and Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

FT: NZL 35-20 RSA

That does it from Mt Smart. What a win for the All Blacks!

A huge result for Ian Foster and his men. Another great start with a clear gameplan and they pounced on the Springboks' errors. Jordan looked like he hasn't missed a minute of rugby this season and Frizell was just as impactful. Beauden Barrett stepped up big tonight in the debated No.15 jersey and Williams had a debut he will get to cherish.

There are work ons though - the All Blacks were slow out of the halftime break once more and the Springboks, sparked by their bench, looked for a comeback. But the All Blacks settled things down and in the end, came away with a deserved win.

That's all for us on the live updates - stick around for a wrap of the game as well as more rugby action from Japan with the All Blacks XV!

Mānawatia a Matariki!

79min: NZL 35-20 RSA

RSA TRY! All Blacks perhaps in celebratory mode already as they're caught napping and let Smith in for a consolation try.

78min: NZL 35-15 RSA

NZL TRY! That' do it! Scrum is stable, they go to that blindside on the right and Mo'unga gets it. Goes around his man and he's in.

75min: NZL 30-15 RSA

Another penalty as the Boks don't roll away. This time the All Blacks opt for the scrum from 5m out instead of the lineout. It's towards the right side of the field.

74min: NZL 30-15 RSA

WELCOME TO TEST RUGBY, TAMAITI WILLIAMS! The debutant gets a penalty at the scrum with Laulala. Superb kick from Jordie afterwards and it's an All Blacks lineout, 10m from the Boks' line.

73min: NZL 30-15 RSA

Finlay Christie, take a bow! He wraps up his opposite after the lineout and holds him up, creating a maul. The teams fall in and it creates a pile of bodies with no chance of the ball coming out, resulting in an All Blacks scrum. It'll be 10m short of halfway.

72min: NZL 30-15 RSA

Boks go short on the restart and win the ball back. Good offloads gets them to within 35m and then they go wide, rumbling up to the NZ 22. Williams goes for a run himself but gets shut down and isolated with Mo'unga working the turnover! Barrett steps in to clear and it's a good one. Boks lineout near halfway.

70min: NZL 30-15 RSA

NZL TRY! JORDAN YOU BEAUTY! Again the All Blacks go into the midfield looking to break through but the Boks are up to the task here. 10 phases as it comes right and there's a break from Ennor into the 22. He gives it to Retallick who is stopped 10m short. They get a penalty advantage and Beauden Barrett uses it to try another kick for the corner. It's perfectly weighted and Jordan is there. He juggles it briefly but goes down to score in the right corner.

67min: NZL 23-15 RSA

The "All Blacks" chants start up again as the team looks for a hole. They can't find it so Barrett changes the script and looks to kick one through. It comes off Kolbe though into touch so it's another NZ lineout 20m from the Boks' line.

65min: NZL 23-15 RSA

Springboks go high with their clearance but All Blacks recover. They're starting this attack 10m inside the Boks' half but sloppy play sees them fall back to 10m inside their half so another high ball goes up and it pays off again! Plenty of chasers and they gobble up the Boks ball taker and get the penalty! NZ lineout 20m from NZ line as they turn down the three to chase seven.

63min: NZL 23-15 RSA

RSA TRY! GAME ON! Boks skip one out to Kolbe and it's flat but he takes it on the run and soars into the right corner. The fans want it to be checked but Raynal has already given it and attending... to himself? He's got a cramp! The TMO is just checking he has indeed awarded the try and yeap, we'll move.

Kolbe's conversion hits the sticks so it's a two-score game!

61min: NZL 23-10 RSA

So into the final 20 we go and with it, Tamaiti Williams makes his debut in jersey No.17. Congratulations, big fella.

Boks have an attacking chance off a poor All Blacks clearance. South African lineout on the NZ 22.

60min: NZL 23-10 RSA

NZL THREE! Another penalty as the Boks get too ambitious again at the ruck. It's just inside the halfway line right in front so Savea calls for the three points. Mo'unga is taking it instead of Jordie Barrett and he's good with it! Superb kick.

58min: NZL 20-10 RSA

Boks will feel unlucky there as they look to force a counterruck but get too far ahead of the ball and lose their feet so it's an All Blacks penalty. NZ lineout on halfway.

Definite change in momentum to the game here. The Boks have done well to kill the All Blacks' fast play by making this game go from set piece to set piece.

56min: NZL 20-10 RSA

Another good Boks clearance. NZ lineout 10m inside their own half.

55min: NZL 20-10 RSA

RSA TRY! The bench makes an impact! The maul gets going this time and Marx is in near the right wing. Kolbe on kicking duties slots it.

53min: NZL 20-3 RSA

Another maul shut down but in the pick-and-goes afterwards, the Boks get another penalty. So again they kick to the corner. Another lineout here.

51min: NZL 20-3 RSA

A high ball from Barrett is finally taken in by the Boks and so they settle the ball on halfway. They move it right and get a few metres but more importantly get a penalty. Boks go to the corner once more and this time they find it. South Africa lineout 10m from the NZ line.

48min: NZL 20-3 RSA

All Blacks look to move the ball down the line after winning their scrum but it's their turn for a knock on. So we have another scrum now. It's the Springboks' feed near halfway. They get the penalty there and so it's a kick for the corner but DE KLERK OVERCOOKS IT! Another opportunity goes begging as the ball goes dead! We head back to halfway for an All Blacks scrum.

45min: NZL 20-3 RSA

All Blacks win the lineout and as they look to move the ball on, de Klerk reads it well but knocks it on in the process. NZ scrum near halfway.

44min: NZL 20-3 RSA

Boks win their scrum and it's a superb clearance from le Roux. NZ lineout on halfway.

43min: NZL 20-3 RSA

WILL JORDAN IS JUST DENIED! Superb move off the lineout and Jordan is put in space at speed. He's carving his way towards the line but is brought down just short. As he looks to get the ball away it's knocked on though. Boks scrum on their 5m line and already South Africa goes to their bench for impact. Malcolm Marx is on.

42min: NZL 20-3 RSA

Springboks clear with a high ball from de Klerk but the All Blacks take it clean and are up to halfway. Smith with his own high ball and it's Telea who wins the aerial battle! Ball moved quickly and Mo'unga sees space with the Boks not settled. He kicks for the corner and finds touch. Boks lineout 10m from their line. They win it and clear. All Blacks with an early attacking chance - a lineout on the Boks' 22.

40min: NZL 20-3 RSA

All Blacks get it going again but do so without their captain - Cane has retired injured at the half so Papalii is in early. Savea takes over the captaincy.

HT: NZL 20-3 RSA

Shannon Frizell scores against the Springboks. (Source: Photosport)

So that's halftime and what an opening 40 from the All Blacks. They have well and truly matched the Springboks' physicality and piled the pressure on in the process. It's been a strong game all around from the men in black but Frizell and Jordan are really stepping up tonight. Frizell has been in the thick of it all and Jordan looks like he hasn't missed a beat with some impressive runs.

For the Springboks, as cliche as it is, they've been their own worst enemies at times tonight. Unforced errors, ill discipline and now they found themselves in a hole. The All Blacks have targeted them though - the high ball has been a big problem for South Africa so far and they aren't winning their set piece like they're used to.

There is a catch though - the All Blacks came out firing last week in Mendoza as well but were much more subdued in the second half. It's up to them to correct that tonight and for the Springboks to do more with it than Argentina did if they get a chance.

Stay with, we'll have the second half shortly.

40+1min: NZL 20-3 RSA

Boks win their lineout and set the maul but again the All Blacks don't budge so out the ball comes. It comes to the midfield and they're a metre short. Another attempt and it's Etzebeth going for the line! He goes over but there's a pile of bodies and no one can tell what's happened with it so upstairs we go to see if it was held up. Then the TMO casually comes in and says "we don't need to check - there was a neck roll by the Springboks in the build up". So that's a penalty to the All Blacks and that's halftime!

40min: NZL 20-3 RSA

There's some kicks traded to restart the game but finally the Boks decide to run it back and they come up to halfway. It comes left for a half-break and they get 10m on it. Back to the midfield and there's another bone-crunching hit from Frizell. Boks still in possession though and slowly up to the 22 they go. 10 Phases now. The hooter goes as the ball goes to the right wing. Telea is a bit sloppy stopping the play with a high shot so it's a penalty. South Africa go to the corner. One last chance to strike in the half!

37min: NZL 20-3 RSA

NZL THREE! Clever play from Smith! All Blacks win back the restart and it's settled in the midfield. A slow-footed Bok is making their way back near the ruck and Smith fires the pass straight into him for a free offside penalty. It's 40m out to the left but Mo'unga comes up with the goods and the All Blacks strike back immediately.

35min: NZL 17-3 RSA

RSA THREE! The Springboks get themselves on the board with a penalty. Both teams will feel like they've won there - South Africa get some points and the All Blacks make them doubt they can go for seven.

33min: NZL 17-0 RSA

All Blacks are pinged at the lineout and the Boks opt for a scrum with the free kick. They win and get a penalty advantage in the process but with some impressive yardage on a break down the right wing, the advantage is over. All Blacks get the turnover and move it to their right wing where Jordan kicks ahead but his kick is out on the full! Rare error from him. Boks back for the lineout 10m inside the NZ half.

31min: NZL 17-0 RSA

Retallick steals the lineout! Jordie Barrett hoofs it downfield with Boks not set and they scramble back to get to the ball. The clearance is subpar though and it's an All Blacks lineout 10m inside the South African half.

30min: NZL 17-0 RSA

Small respite for the Boks as they get a penalty shortly after the dropout. Cane caught out not rolling away. South Africa kick for the sideline and find a lineout 30ish metres from the NZ line.

Critical final 10 here. Springboks need a score.

29min: NZL 17-0 RSA

Another high ball from Mo'unga and the Boks are under all sorts of pressure. NZ gets it back [although it looks like Jordan knocked it on to do so but play on is the call]. Barrett kicks ahead and it's Codie Taylor of all people giving chase! Boks get back but it'll be a goalline dropout.

27min: NZL 17-0 RSA

ANOTHER SHOCKER FROM THE BOKS! De Allende underneath the dropout from Jordie Barrett and he drops it cold! All Blacks scrum 10m inside the Boks' half off Barrett's big boot.

26min: NZL 17-0 RSA

RSA NO TRY! The first Boks scrum falls flat so we get a reset. Away this time as the Boks smash into the midfield but can't break the NZ line. Short balls to the forwards gets them within 5m. It comes to the backs but Willemse is wrapped up. De Klerk goes high to the right corner and it's Barrett vs Kolbe! They both take the ball and hit the deck with it but Kolbe is claiming a try. We go to the TMO to see if Kolbe has a grounding. It's a tough call. Even the TMO concedes it's "really tight". In the end, the TMO rules no grounding, knock on in goal so it's a NZ goal line dropout.

24min: NZL 17-0 RSA

The Boks look to set a maul but the All Blacks aren't letting them get the shove on. They keep it close but still nothing. The ball finally comes and there's another big hit. All Blacks look to jump on the ball but there's a knock on in the process. Boks scrum 20m from the NZ line on the far left of the field.

22min: NZL 17-0 RSA

All Blacks win their lineout but lose the ball soon after with a Boks counterruck and the Springboks get their first real attack going! They make their way into the ABs' half and with the forwards make the hard yards towards the 22. The ball then goes wide to Kolbe and he cuts back infield. 10 phases as they go into the 22 and there's a penalty! Boks could take the three on offer but know they need more to get back into this so to the corner they go. 5m lineout coming up.

19min: NZL 17-0 RSA

Frizell is in the action again! Boks win their lineout and send it to the backline but Frizell meets the ball in the middle of the field and is over the top at the ruck. Boks don't release and they're penalised! He is having a blinder of a start here. Jordie Barrett thumps it down field and it's an ABs lineout 10m inside the Boks' half.

18min: NZL 17-0 RSA

South Africa finally get some reprieve! There's a poor knock on from the Boks after the All Blacks clear but after the whistle there's a high tackle from the All Blacks so the knock on call is reversed for a South African penalty. They kick for touch and get a lineout on the ABs' 22m.

17min: NZL 17-0 RSA

NZL TRY! THE ALL BLACKS ARE ON FIRE! After another high ball is won back by the All Blacks getting them near the Boks' 22, Jordan makes a half-break and offloads to his left. It comes down the line with some great hands from the forwards and it's Frizell on the wing! He's got 15 to go and one to beat and he STEAMROLLS HIM!

14min: NZL 10-0 RSA

Composed clearance from the Springboks and it'll be an All Blacks lineout on halfway.

13min: NZL 10-0 RSA

NZL NO TRY! The All Blacks put up another high kick off their lineout and it's chaos. Ioane eventually comes up with it and puts the ball over the chalk but replays show there was an All Blacks knock on in there so instead it's a Springboks scrum.

12min: NZL 10-0 RSA

And now a penalty at the scrum as Lomax makes his mark! The South African alarm bells must be ringing now. That's another free exit for the All Blacks as they get a lineout 35m from the Boks' line.

Considering their biggest names have been here acclimatising for two weeks, you'd think they'd be a bit more settled...

10min: NZL 10-0 RSA

Jordie Barrett takes the restart and is settled inside the 22. Beauden Barrett with the clearing kick but it's a high ball! Boks are caught out and try to get to it but there's a knock on with Jordan closing in! All the momentum with the All Blacks right now. NZ scrum 10m from halfway on the right side of the field.

8min: NZL 10-0 RSA

NZL THREE! Make that a third penalty! All Blacks hitting the line hard with the forwards and they've got the Boks offside. Right in front on the 22, Mo'unga slots it with ease.

7min: NZL 7-0 RSA

All Blacks immediately back on the attack as the Boks give them a free exit with a penalty. NZ lineout on halfway and it's another penalty! Down to the Boks' 22 they go with another kick.

5min: NZL 7-0 RSA

NZL TRY! WHAT A START TO THIS TEST! All Blacks scrum is steady and it comes out to Jordie Barrett who kicks for the corner. Springboks get back and thump it back downfield. Quick throw in to Will Jordan and he's in space with the counterattack! Taken down in the Boks' half. It comes to Frizell and he makes a big run. All Blacks try to move it quickly but lose it. Springboks clear and so All Blacks come back at them again. Quick hands gets them over halfway with Telea. Penalty advantage as the Boks are offside and the "All Blacks" chants start up! 10 phases now. Big skip pass to Jordan, he slices the Boks line over their 22, gives it to Smith and the halfback is in! SHEESH!

1min: NZL 0-0 RSA

Telea takes the kickoff clean and the All Blacks settle it in their 22m. One hit up before it comes to Beauden Barrett and he clears with a big kick. Doesn't go out so Boks run it back but there's an early knock on! First scrum coming up just inside NZ half.

0min: NZL 0-0 RSA

Let's get this thing going! Mathieu Raynal blows his whistle and Willemse gets us underway in Auckland!

7:00pm: Anthems

The Springboks are first out on the pitch and as previously stated, there's a good amount of support for them as they do so. The All Blacks follow and are just as warmly welcomed. They line up for the anthems with Keshia Paulse singing for South Africa and Teeks performing God Defend New Zealand. An emotional moment for Etzebeth following the death of his father earlier this week.

Smith leads the haka and it's Kapa o Pango this week! Plenty of roars from the crowd as a truly fierce challenge is laid down. This one's going to be fireworks!

6:55pm: Pregame

Plenty of fireworks and a lights show at Mt Smart to get the crowd going and it should be noted - there is A LOT of green here tonight! The Springboks fans sense a chance to snatch a rare win in Auckland tonight with the Garden of Eden in FIFA mode.

6:50pm: Conditions

It's a cool evening at Mt Smart Stadium - around 13-14 degrees with a bit of wind around. Should be a dry one for the 30,000 in attendance which leaves us a stellar platform for another All Blacks-Springboks clash!

6:40pm: Sav and Sumo's thoughts

6:30pm: Preview

Eben Etzebeth makes a run against the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

After promising starts to the year, the All Blacks and world champion Springboks face a moment of truth in their contest for the Rugby Championship and preparation for the World Cup when they meet tomorrow in Auckland.

South Africa beat Australia 43-12 and New Zealand defeated Argentina 41-12 in first-round results in the Championship which were almost equal on merit. Now they meet in a second-round match which almost certainly will decide the Championship at Mount Smart Stadium, a rugby league ground called on to host the match because Eden Park has been turned over to soccer's Women’s World Cup.

The surroundings are insalubrious but the match may be momentous. The winner will have far fewer concerns than the loser in the two months left before the start of the World Cup in France.

Both teams used lineups in the first round they didn’t intend to use in the second. The All Blacks have made five changes to their starting 15 while the Springboks have named 10 of the 14 players who missed the Wallabies match and were sent ahead to New Zealand.

The All Blacks have shifted the axis of their backline, bringing back Richie Mo’unga at flyhalf after Damian McKenzie played well in Argentina and have re-established a tested but not always successful play-making partnership with Beauden Barrett at fullback.

The team is close to the one the All Blacks selectors had settled on by the end of a 2022 season which contained some historic losses, shaking the confidence of many fans in the direction of the All Blacks under head coach Ian Foster.

Foster now is confident the team is on the right track and tomorrow's match will be the ultimate test of that.

“We think we have taken some steps and we think we have in place, not only for the present but for the next six months, things we feel good about,” Foster said.

“I know we are just at the start of our campaign and every day we are treasuring because it’s a chance to spend time together and get our game sorted. I think the team is in a great spot . . ."

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber read reports from New Zealand last year of an All Blacks team in crisis and treated them with skepticism. He had good cause to do so.The Springboks faced the All Blacks at Ellis Park in last year’s Rugby Championship after New Zealand had lost a test series against Ireland at home for the first time and lost a week earlier in South Africa. The All Blacks won 35-23, a result that likely saved Foster’s job.

Nienaber is not ready to believe reports of the All Blacks’ demise just yet.

“I remember when it was being written about last year and how some were saying that the All Blacks are in a crisis,” he said.

“I found it interesting that some were saying that if they lose two in a row their win ratio dips below 80% and it would represent a major problem because a lot of other teams are actually striving for such a win percentage."

Fans will await with interest the forward contest tomorrow to see where both packs stack up at this stage of the year. The All Blacks pack has improved under the guidance of coach Jason Ryan but this will be its biggest test.

“I think this week will be a real tell for us as a team and especially as a forward pack,” hooker Codie Taylor said. “They’ve probably got one of the most formidable packs in the world in terms of size and ability and the way they play the game.”

6:25pm: Teams

Richie Mo'unga looks to spark an attack under pressure during the All Blacks' defeat to the Boks at Mbombela Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Mark Telea, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Dalton Papali’i, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Braydon Ennor, 23 Caleb Clarke

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok