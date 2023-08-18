Andy Farrell slams 'disgusting circus' surrounding son's red card drama

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has slammed the "disgusting circus" he believes is currently surrounding his son Owen Farrell following the England star's red card last week.

Farrell junior has been under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons this week after he was sent off for a high tackle on Wales' Taine Basham - a binning that was then upgraded to a red card by the TMO after review.

It was the first time the rugby "bunker" system had been used against an England player. One Tuesday, however, he was controversially cleared by an independent disciplinary panel, leaving him free to play at next month's World Cup.

World Rugby has since intervened, announcing Thursday they would appeal the decision with a hearing set for next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drama has led England to leave Farrell out of their side to face Ireland in Dublin this weekend, citing disruption to the first-five's preparations.

In the fallout of the chaotic week, Farrell senior opted to break his usual silence when it comes to his son and let rip in a passionate press conference.

“Whatever I say anyway is probably flawed. When you’re talking about somebody’s son and asking the question, it’s always going to be flawed, so what does that really matter,” Farrell began.

“I don’t normally say too much because of that type of reason about my son, but what I probably would say at this moment in time, is that the circus that’s gone in and around all this is absolutely disgusting, in my opinion. Disgusting.

"I suppose those people that have loved their time in the sun get a few more days to keep going at that.”

England coach Steve Borthwick was more reserved in his comments around the situation after making six changes to the side that pipped Wales 19-17 last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my original planning for the Summer Nations Series and as part of our Rugby World Cup preparation, Owen Farrell was due to be selected to play in this Saturday’s test match in Dublin,” Borthwick explained.

“However, in light of the fact that so much of Owen’s training and match preparation time this week has been significantly affected and interrupted by the disciplinary process, I have not selected him in the matchday 23. Owen will travel to Ireland with our full support.

“Owen understands the situation, but is of course disappointed, as I am, that he is missing such a special game that he would otherwise have played in.”