Prime TV channel getting a name change in big rebrand

Prime television is changing its name as it rebrands itself 25 years after first airing on Kiwi screens.

From Wednesday next week, August 23, the station will be known as Sky Open.

A Sky TV spokesperson explained the reasoning behind the change.

"This rebrand is the initial phase in changes to Sky's free-to-air channel, starting with a bold change to the name, look and feel," Kirsty Way said.

"With this new brand identity, we're looking to develop the potential of this channel — creating affinity, likeability, and driving reappraisal, for new viewers as well as existing viewers and advertisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The new distinctive channel identity better connects our free-to-air channel to our family of Sky platforms and channels."

Sky Open logo illustration. (Source: Supplied)

Prime News, fronted by Eric Young, will also see a name change as it becomes News First on August 23.