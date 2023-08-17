New Zealand
1News

Man charged with manslaughter over Auckland hit-and-run

3:01pm
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

A man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman in a crash in Auckland's Botany last year.

Miaoyuan Liang, 70, died in hospital days after being hit by a car while walking near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Roads around 12.25pm on September 10, 2022.

The vehicle fled immediately afterwards, although police later identified the vehicle and driver.

An investigation had been ongoing into the crash, leading to today's arrest.

A 45-year-old man had been charged with manslaughter and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

New ZealandAccidentsCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two weeks ago the title of Aotearoa's best bacon and egg pie went to the wrong baker.

9 mins ago

Fullers360 scraps some Auckland ferry services

Fullers360 scraps some Auckland ferry services

Fullers said the changes would help it redistribute its resources to speed up training and development, to get on top of the crew shortage issues.

2:21pm

Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

Akl schools on alert after man attempts to lure students into car

12:29pm

Should we talk about the insanity and infanticide defences?

Should we talk about the insanity and infanticide defences?

11:06am

Auckland girl, 12, contacts family after being reported missing

Auckland girl, 12, contacts family after being reported missing

9:23am

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

Lauren Dickason trial 'triggering' for some mothers

8:50am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

9 mins ago

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

Two bacon and egg pies – one unfortunate mix-up

10 mins ago

Fuel tax hike: Labour 'unleashes pain at the pump' - National

4:27

Fuel tax hike: Labour 'unleashes pain at the pump' - National

22 mins ago

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

Texas governor tells Aussie to 'go back' home after offensive TikTok

27 mins ago

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

6:28

Pacific Update: Spectacular scenes at Va'a World Champs in Samoa

37 mins ago

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

0:23

Watch: Two snakes fight as QLD beachgoer casually strolls along

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years