Man charged with manslaughter over Auckland hit-and-run

A man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter over the death of a woman in a crash in Auckland's Botany last year.

Miaoyuan Liang, 70, died in hospital days after being hit by a car while walking near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Roads around 12.25pm on September 10, 2022.

The vehicle fled immediately afterwards, although police later identified the vehicle and driver.

An investigation had been ongoing into the crash, leading to today's arrest.

A 45-year-old man had been charged with manslaughter and is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.