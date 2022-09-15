Auckland hit-and-run leaves woman dead, police seek witnesses

A woman died in hospital overnight after a hit-and-run accident in the East Auckland suburb of Botany on Saturday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cascades and Botany Roads around 12.25pm on Saturday, September 10 - the vehicle fled immediately afterwards police said.

Police later identified the vehicle and driver - no charges have been laid at this stage, however police are still seeking witnesses as part of their investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson of Counties Manukau East CIB said the woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Saturday.

"Sadly, the pedestrian died in Auckland City Hospital overnight with family by her side."

Nelson said the police investigation into the incident is ongoing and police want to hear from anyone travelling along Botany Road between 12.25 - 12.40pm on Saturday, September 10, near the intersections with Cascades Road and Millhouse Drive.

Police say there were numerous vehicles travelling through that area at the time and it's important "that those people now come forward".

Dashcam footage is also being sought and can be sent to police via their 105 phone service or online.

Pakuranga (East Auckland) MP Simeon Brown, who is National's Transport spokesperson, also urged anyone who knows about the crash to come forward.

"It's a tragic set of circumstances and my heart goes out the the family and friends of the victim.

"If anyone has any information which can assist police with their investigation I encourage them to come forward to ensure the perpetrator is held to account."