Iconic Wellington venues deemed earthquake prone

Earthquake-prone notices are going up this afternoon on every entrance of Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre and The Opera House.

Following seismic assessments on both buildings, the Wellington City Council’s revealed today that they are below the 34% New Building Standard threshold for being earthquake prone.

Both venues host a variety of events in the capital, and the Michael Fowler Centre is the home to the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

“The Michael Fowler Centre and The Opera House are both much-loved venues that play key roles in Wellington’s entertainment district,” said the council’s chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter.

The council has been given seven-and-a-half years to earthquake-strengthen the buildings, and they can remain open in the meantime.

“We have concluded, on reviewing the latest advice in conjunction with the MBIE Seismic Risk Guidance for Buildings, that there is nothing within either assessment that indicates both buildings cannot continue to operate as normal,” Procter said.

The council will review its options for both venues over the coming months.