New Zealand
1News

Teen died rushing home for family event, coroner finds

12:30pm
Joshua Mou was out with his friends on their bikes ahead of the January 28, 2019 accident.

Joshua Mou was out with his friends on their bikes ahead of the January 28, 2019 accident. (Source: istock.com)

A coroner's report has revealed new details of a 13-year-old's death in 2019.

Joshua Mou lived with his family in Raureka, Hastings. He was about to start high school.

But "tragically", he made a "miscalculation" with fatal consequences, Coroner Robin Kay found.

Joshua was out with his friends on their bikes ahead of the January 28, 2019 accident.

The group were at the start of Te Mata Peak about 4pm when Joshua said he had to head home. He had a family event to get to.

One of Joshua's friends later told police that "Joshua seemed to be in a rush, and had said to him several times that he had to be home by 5.10pm", the report said. Joshua rode his bike west along Southampton St.

Around the same time, a woman drove a white Nissan Elgrand van north on Railway Rd.

"With the traffic lights being green, and in her favour, she drove through the intersection" with Southampton St, the report said.

"A motorist told police that he saw a cyclist, now known to be Joshua, on the footpath on the north-eastern side of the intersection, and it appeared to him that Joshua was trying to cross the road ahead of the oncoming traffic.

"He saw Joshua 'put his head down and stand up on the pedals, as though getting into that sprinting mode'."

CCTV footage shows Joshua made it across the first two lanes, ahead of oncoming traffic from the right.

As he entered the third lane, he was "almost immediately" struck by the van coming from his left.

Members of the public tried desperately to help him, covering his chest and legs with towels and a jacket. They used a towel to apply pressure to a chest wound, the report said, adding Joshua "was clearly very seriously injured".

Ambulance officers commenced CPR as Joshua was in shock due to a loss of blood.

He died at Hawke's Bay Hospital at 10.55am the next morning with his family present.

The coroner's findings

Coroner Kay concluded that Joshua died of traumatic shock and severe brain injury due to trauma.

The report stated no environmental factors or faults with the bike or van played any part.

"The traffic lights at the intersection were green in the direction that [the woman] was travelling (and they would have been red for Joshua)," the Coroner said, noting "there was no evidence to indicate that the van was speeding".

The van driver could not avoid colliding with Joshua, the report added.

"I believe that Joshua rode as he did because he was rushing home for the family event that evening," the coroner said.

"It appears that he likely saw the van but mistakenly believed that if he cycled faster, he could safely cross the road ahead of the traffic.

"Tragically, Joshua was mistaken, and his miscalculation had fatal consequences for him."

New ZealandHawke's BayAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

A WorkSafe investigation found a gas bottle explosion on a Wynyard Quarter construction site that hospitalised five was sparked by a worker's lighter.

6 mins ago

0:24

Two people dead after crash in Far North

Two people dead after crash in Far North

The road affected, near Tautoro, has since re-opened.

10:01am

Hawke's Bay whānau still living in marae six months after cyclone

Hawke's Bay whānau still living in marae six months after cyclone

Tue, Aug 15

3:51

'Significant' damage to empty backpackers after huge Napier blaze

'Significant' damage to empty backpackers after huge Napier blaze

Tue, Aug 15

3:52

Delays after multi-car crash blocked lanes on Auckland motorway

Delays after multi-car crash blocked lanes on Auckland motorway

Tue, Aug 15

How are communities coping six months after Cyclone Gabrielle?

How are communities coping six months after Cyclone Gabrielle?

Mon, Aug 14

3:51

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

0:24

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

13 mins ago

BREAKING

Reserve Bank holds OCR steady at 5.5%

1:23

Reserve Bank holds OCR steady at 5.5%

38 mins ago

Northland man convicted, dog put down after kiwi chick's death

0:10

Northland man convicted, dog put down after kiwi chick's death

55 mins ago

Food waste, bong and glittery dog poo found in Gisborne's rubbish

Food waste, bong and glittery dog poo found in Gisborne's rubbish

1:12pm

Couple 'horrified' to be charged $234 for plane ticket blunder

Couple 'horrified' to be charged $234 for plane ticket blunder

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalised on New Year's Day, after he suffered blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones after being hit by a snowplough.

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

The Die Hard star retired last year due to his battle with aphasia, and last month was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

4:55pm

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

3:30pm

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

Mon, Aug 14

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14