Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

The parents of Lauren Dickason have said there are "no winners' from the events that have seen their daughter found guilty of murdering her three children in Timaru nearly two years ago.

Malcolm and Wendy Fawkes sat through their daughter's trial at the High Court in Christchurch, where today she was found guilty of murdering her girls - six-year-old Lianè and two-year-old twins Karla and Maya.

Dickason was using the defences of insanity and infanticide, but the jury returned majority verdicts of murder following the four-week trial.

Shortly after the verdict, the Fawkes' released a statement.

"Post-partum depression is a terrible thing, as has been shown by what happened to our family on 16 September 2021," they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This was not our daughter, but a debilitating mental illness which resulted in an awful tragedy, the details of which you are by now well aware.

"Our beloved Lianè, Karla and Maya were taken from this life to another as a result of this crippling disease.

Lauren Dickason in court (Source: Supplied)

"We would like to thank the people of New Zealand, South Africa and from around the world who have been so understanding of the effects of post-partum depression and mental illness, and who have given us incredible support.

"The New Zealand Government agencies who have interacted with our family have reached out to us in a most generous and compassionate way. We thank the good people of New Zealand for that.

"There are no winners in this tragedy. We would like to encourage families and individuals around the world to be aware of the symptoms of post-partum depression as early as possible, both for yourselves as well as close family and friends around you. If treated early and managed correctly, people can experience a full recovery. The person experiencing depression and those closest to them may not be able to recognize the signs or how serious post-partum depression can become."