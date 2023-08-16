Lauren Dickason jury given a majority verdict direction by judge

The jury in the Lauren Dickason murder trial has now been given a majority verdict direction by the judge.

After hearing four weeks of evidence, the eight women and four male jurors have been deliberating for more than 15 hours.

Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch has now told them he will accept a decision split 11-1.

"If only one of your number is in disagree and the rest of you agree, then you may proceed to verdict."

He added: "You should keep trying to achieve unanimity until you agree it's not likely to happen."

Dickason killed her daughters Liané (6) and two-year-old twins Karla and Maya in their Timaru home in September 2021.

She is using the defences of insanity and infanticide.