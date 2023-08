British boyband Five is bringing the '90s back, as they return to New Zealand for a one-off show next year.

The group – made up of members Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon – will be bringing their Greatest Hits tour to Auckland's Powerstation on March 5, 2024.

The Got the Feelin' hitmakers will be bringing their nostalgia party to the city with supporting act DJ Levins.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on August 18 at 10am.