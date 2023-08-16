Politics

Local Democracy Reporting

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

14 mins ago
Rural Canterbury's police commander says protests are becoming more heated and polarised.

Rural Canterbury's police commander says protests are becoming more heated and polarised. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

North Canterbury police are seeing a change in the nature of protests since the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Disruptions at a recent Environment Canterbury hearing in Oxford for a proposed landfill are symptomatic of ‘‘a polarisation of views’’, says Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper.

‘‘The protests we are seeing in the post-Covid environment are different, as people are much more polarised in their views.

‘‘They are entitled to their views and the right to protest, but it is definitely getting more heated and polarised, and there is not a lot of listening that goes on.’’

Protests had initially been around the imposed lockdown and the vaccine mandates.

But local councils were now a particular target for protesters, Cooper said.

‘‘I think mayors and councillors are probably finding it a little tougher than they are used to, and they (protesters) have got quite vocal.’’

He said there was a strong presence of ‘‘freedom rights’’ and Sovereign Nation activists in the Waimakariri district.

Last month’s hearing in Oxford, to consider quarry and landfill resource consent applications from Woodstock Quarries Ltd, was adjourned ‘‘after protesters became verbally abusive towards staff and commissioners’’, an Environment Canterbury spokesperson said.

The hearing was transferred to Environment Canterbury’s council chambers in Christchurch, where security staff were better able to manage the public gallery.

Waimakariri District Council meetings have been attracting full public galleries over the last 12 months, with frequent outbursts from the public.

Outbursts included accusing mayor Dan Gordon of ‘‘treason’’ and objections to the inclusion of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the council’s annual plan.

Council staff have also been processing an unusually high number of official information requests.

The difficulty for police was in balancing the rights of people to express their views and to protest while ensuring public safety, Cooper said.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandPoliticsChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

‘Failure of leadership’: Kerekere fires parting shots to Greens

‘Failure of leadership’: Kerekere fires parting shots to Greens

Kerekere, who was accused of bullying earlier this year, has accused fellow MPs of racism and abuse.

6:04pm

National vows to repeal Three Waters, 'RMA 2.0' legislation

National vows to repeal Three Waters, 'RMA 2.0' legislation

Bills on water reform and the replacement of the Resource Management Act have passed in Parliament today under urgency.

5:38pm

Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

4:26pm

6:30

The weeks of harrowing evidence heard by Lauren Dickason jury

The weeks of harrowing evidence heard by Lauren Dickason jury

3:54pm

6:30

Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her three girls

Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her three girls

3:28pm

6:30

Lauren Dickason jury given a majority verdict direction by judge

Lauren Dickason jury given a majority verdict direction by judge

2:59pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Prosecutors weigh up refiling charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust death

Prosecutors weigh up refiling charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust death

14 mins ago

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

2:05

Councils under fire as protests become 'more heated, polarised'

30 mins ago

Texas woman awarded over $2 billion in revenge porn case

Texas woman awarded over $2 billion in revenge porn case

45 mins ago

Petrol prices rise above $3 a litre, hitting Kiwis hard

2:17

Petrol prices rise above $3 a litre, hitting Kiwis hard

6:22pm

Video shows possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires

0:50

Video shows possible cause of deadly Maui wildfires

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

Beckhams flee restaurant after brawl erupts over Messi

MIxed accounts allege a diner may have been drunk and aggressive, but also that he was falsely accused of bothering guests like Lionel Messi.

5:24pm

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

The British-born actor received tributes from fellow castmates, actor David Streames writing "You really were a Superman”.

4:22pm

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

3:12pm

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Tue, Aug 15