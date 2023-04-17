Politics
Can we still debate? Disagreement in the digital age

By Laura Frykberg, 1News Reporter
Sun, Apr 16

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins recently highlighted that New Zealand is not alone when it comes to greater degrees of polarisation.

He made the comments following the uproar over the visit of anti-trans activist Posie Parker and her failed attempt to hold rallies here.

Supporters of Parker say she was silenced, while opponents have called her views hateful and dehumanising to trans people.

So is debate dead in the age of the internet? Are we so entrenched in our views that we can't listen to different perspectives?

Jonathan Ayling from the Free Speech Union says that's exactly what is happening.

"It's a cultural belief in the value of other people's perspectives and competing ideas that helps progress us forward," he said.

"More and more we see people resist views that diverge from theirs and not give others the time of day to consider their perspective."

But that is far too simplistic according to Dr Sarah Hendrica Bickerton from Tohatoha, an organisation working with the digital world, public sector and other institutions.

"The Enlightenment idea of speech was that all speech is the same. But we know speech impacts groups differently," she said.

"We saw that particularly with Posie Parker, where arguments were made about the way in which Posie Parker was doing speech.

"But that was not to debate an issue, rather to make a statement and merely put it out there in the public sphere, to say, 'trans people do not deserve rights'."

"Those kinds of statements are not statements designed to be discussed and debated, they are merely statements to dehumanise trans people."

Both sides agree social media has changed the way we debate.

But Bickerton says it has also allowed for more voices to challenge the dominant narrative.

"We are seeing these alternative value systems to enlightenment traditions come into conflict," she said.

"Particularly with Māori co-governance, the entire framing of it is in a Western concept of speech, of rights and responsibilities, and matching value systems.

"The frame it is put in negates the very validity of a differing view point, and leads to conflict."

Former New Zealand prime minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer says democracy depends on civil society having a reasonable debate.

But the complexity of modern issues like climate change – combined with misinformation and disinformation on social media – makes it harder in the modern age.

"It started with Trump but spread rapidly. We had it here over Covid. All these things mean people do not respect institutions of government as they once did," he said.

"They need to express themselves but the problem with that is you lose community cohesion. I think it is a profound political problem.

"These are weird times we live in. This weirdness makes people uncertain. It means their normal lives are disrupted. They can't get help quickly enough.

"So the result of that is people go down rabbit holes of conspiracy theories, believing all sorts of nonsense that isn't true."

Sir Geoffrey says another problem is the collapse of media.

He says newsrooms have been reduced, giving them less capacity to report on issues as thoroughly as they once did.

"The people who police the standards are not there. You can say whatever you like on social media and a lot of it is rubbish.

"We don't have standards and regulation and that is a danger to democracy.

"Parliament is the central democratic institution of the country and they are still debating there. They do very little else."

