Yanfei Bao: Police scour farmland for missing Christchurch woman

Police search teams are currently focusing on an area of Canterbury farmland in their search for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao, 44, who disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram on July 19.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves told 1News the focus of the search today and tomorrow will be the Hudsons Rd area in Greenpark, south of Lincoln.

"We're focusing on a lot of farmland today," she said. "Information coming into the investigation and help from members of the public is pointing us out into this area as an area of interest.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, with a police search crew visible over her right shoulder. (Source: 1News)

"We've been out here searching for several days over the last few weeks, and this is just another area that needs to be looked at.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The water search, we're comfortable with where that is at the moment."

Officers had previously focused efforts at Lake Ellesmere and the Halswell River.

"As information keeps coming in and the investigation continues, if we need to go back or go somewhere else, then we will do that," Reeves said, adding the public's help with the case has been "amazing".

"We can tell that they're really invested in this case and want to do anything they can to help bring Yanfei Bao home.

"To date, we've received over 280 pieces of information."

And there is no end date for the search at this stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The investigation team is really determined to bring Yanfei Bao home," Reeves said. "We don't put a time frame on how long that takes.

"We'll do everything that we can to find her."