Yanfei Bao: Search for Christchurch real estate agent 'paused'

The search for Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been put on hold.

Bao, 44, disappeared while door-knocking in Wigram on July 19. A homicide investigation was launched on July 26.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves announced the search had been "temporarily paused" this afternoon.

It's so "further areas of interest can be prepared for search activity".

"Over the past several weeks, we have committed significant resources to searching areas of interest, including waterways south of Christchurch," Reeves said.

"Police remain committed to locating Ms Bao and returning her to her family."

It comes after weeks of effort since Bao was reported missing on July 20.

The search has been largely focused on Lake Ellesmere, the Halswell River and farmland in Greenpark, south of Lincoln.

A number of addresses, including a for-sale property on Trevor St in Hornby, have been searched.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at Christchurch International Airport and charged with kidnapping over the disappearance.

Further charges are being considered, Reeves has previously said.