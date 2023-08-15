Politics
1News

Sam Uffindell says wife gave him 'stick' over shopping remarks

12:48pm

National's Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said working "80-odd hours a week" is behind the lack of time he spends doing the family shop.

Uffindell caused some commotion with recent comments that he tried to go to the supermarket once a month to "give my wife a break" and to look like "the everyday man".

He was asked about the comments by media at Parliament today.

"It's the nature of the job, I'm away a lot, I work 80-odd hours a week and just don't get to be at home as much so it's natural that Jules picks up a lot more of the stuff at home. I'd like to do more," he said.

He added that he used to do more shopping and cooking before he was elected to Parliament last year.

"That's just the way things have changed. I've got a wonderful wife and I'm very grateful for all she does."

He did admit wife Jules gave him "some stick" about his comments.

"I know my place now".

Sam Uffindell

Sam Uffindell (Source: 1News)

Colleague Mark Mitchell came to his defence.

"I think it was a very genuine comment by him to say this is the way he supports his wife, in recognition of the fact she's working hard supporting the family. It's a tough job, you're away a lot from your family."

He said he went to the supermarket every couple of days and quite enjoyed it.

