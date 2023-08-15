Hawke's Bay whānau still living in marae six months after cyclone

Six months after Cyclone Gabrielle unleashed record rainfall across the East Coast, some whānau are still living in marae.

1News visited Waipatu marae, where the dining room is now a temporary classroom and the kitchen is still pumping out cuppas.

Twenty-four Hawke's Bay whānau members are living in marae, 14 of them at Waipatu.

Displaced Waiohiki resident Kiriana Laison said she was grateful for the support.

"They look after us so much, they're here every day, 8 o'clock until 5. They help cook and clean, which is brilliant with so many living in a small space.

"I get so emotional because their manaaki is just brilliant. The aroha is just through the roof."

Laison remains at the marae because her home, like many others, still bears the scars of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Waipatu marae, where displaced families are still living. (Source: 1News)

Much of Waiohiki remains in category 2C status, meaning stop banks need to be fixed before people can repair their homes, and for those living in limbo, the waiting is taking its toll.

"Watching my 78-year-old aunty stress over not having the stuff she's inherited and watching my parents cry in secret, it sucks," Laison said.

"I have to be the strongest one and look after everybody so they don't have to go through the pain alone. It's hard.

"If I had the chance and someone snapped their finger, I would be home tomorrow. There would be no question or hesitation."

But that's not possible in the Esk Valley. Most properties are category three — the most unsafe places to live.

Owners are in line to receive a buyout, but some want to stay. Mixed-use land isn't included in the land categories.

Eskdale Holiday Park owner Daniel Gale said many in the valley were frustrated.

"I should be able to choose if I stay or go. It's me and my family and if we're comfortable to live here, we should have that option.

"My main concern is the lack of information around the buy-out process. Obviously, I'm a mixed-use landowner, having residents and a business, so how does that work," Gale said.

In a statement, Hawke's Bay's Regional Recovery Agency said there is still a significant rebuild response needed.

"Whilst progress is being made on urgent priorities, we also need to continue to push for a longer-term, aspirational view for the region's recovery. We simply cannot miss the opportunity to ensure we build Hawke's Bay back safer, smarter, and more resilient than before.

"This is about building infrastructure that is not only resilient to severe weather events and other hazards but also fit for purpose for the future; it's about investment that creates a foundation for economic success."

It said part of the conversation is about building the region back so it's prepared for the next extreme weather event.

"This includes things like ensuring our region's electricity infrastructure is resilient to flood and other hazards, ensuring road and bridge designs don't simply recreate what existed pre-cyclone but instead incorporate climate resilience and efficiency improvements such as creating a four-lane expressway and removing the many vulnerable gorge sections that threaten our vital state highway network.

"Sustainable long-term funding solutions are required to support all of this, with many existing arrangements needing a rethink, including government regulatory and policy settings."