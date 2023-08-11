Annual Young Fruit Grower competition brings hope to Hawke's Bay

It's been a tough year for Hawke's Bay growers recovering from the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, the annual Young Fruit Grower of the Year competition is giving the industry hope for the future as its brightest young talents battle it out for the coveted honour.

The region’s top eight young fruit growers were put to the test this week with a range of practical and mental everyday industry challenges.

Water irrigation setup, apple taste testing, tree and bud identification and tree health were just some of the challenges these young competitors got stuck into.

The event provided some relief after a tough year for many of those still rebuilding orchards after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Competitor Shaye Tamatoa said he had gained vital industry experience during the cyclone.

“I definitely still plan on working in the industry, I think it was good to get a grasp on how mother nature can affect the work site and how we can come through and rebuild better,” Tamatoa said.

Sustainability is a key focus for the competition, making sure the next crop of growers had the right tools and knowledge to get through future disasters.

Hawke's Bay Fruit Growers Association President Bydon Nisbet said there are still a lot of growers hurting.

“We're nearly six months on from the cyclone and there's still a lot of damage out there on orchards, a lot of devastation.

“The industry's changing all the time, sustainability's a huge part of the industry now and we want to grow differently, and this event is a great place to start that new mindset with the new generation,” Nisbet said.

The winner will be announced at a special Growers dinner event tonight.