Cyclone-affected Aucklanders call for certainty, 6 months on

By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
Half a year after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the beach settlement of Muriwai, residents say not a lot has changed.

More than 100 families there are still displaced, their broken homes a reminder of the destruction that night.

"It's difficult to capture those feelings in words," said resident Abe Dew. "We're all still a bit dazed."

Further south in Piha, the extent of the damage is still obvious.

Residents gathered at the Surf Club on Saturday to support each other, six months on.

"My hopes are that our displaced families get the answers they need so they can rebuild their lives," said Piha resident Jenene Crossan.

There's still a sense of uncertainty for many as they wait for risk assessments to find out if they'll need to leave their properties for good.

Auckland Council says discussions are ongoing.

"I can't answer that," Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said when asked how much longer affected residents will need to wait.

"I'd like to think as soon as possible, but it is complicated.

"In some respects it's the house itself and in other [cases], right next door the house might be fine but the land isn't."

A home left badly damaged after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the beach settlement of Muriwai, Auckland.

A home left badly damaged after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the beach settlement of Muriwai, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

An agreement has been struck for a buyout plan for Category 3 homes in Hawke's Bay. The homes, deemed too dangerous to live in, will be bought by costs footed equally by the Government and local councils.

But Auckland is still waiting.

Simpson said the buyout discussions were due to be completed by the end of June.

"We're now, what, middle of August? They're still going."

Muriwai residents, including Bradley, say they just want answers.

"Until we know what the categorisation is, what the buyout methodology will be, if we end up in that situation, we really can't make informed decisions," Bradley said.

