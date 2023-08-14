Sport
Black Sticks fail to bag automatic Olympic qualification

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
1:29pm
Both the Black Sticks men and women fell in the Oceania Cup over the weekend.

The Black Sticks men and women have failed to bag automatic Olympic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics after falling to Australia on the final day of the Oceania Cup.

In front of another sell out crowd in Whangārei yesterday the Black Sticks men went down to world number 6 Australia 3-1 in the series decider.

It's a disappointing finish for the kiwis especially after they stunned their Trans-Tasman rivals with an historic 4-2 victory the day earlier — the Black Sticks men's first win over Australia since 2016.

The reigning Olympic silver medallists came out firing in the final match, taking a two nil victory over the Black Sticks men after the first quarter, but in the second quarter the kiwis sparked a comeback — finding the back of the net through Hayden Philips. While New Zealand kept fighting to the end, they couldn't hold off the Australians who sealed their victory through a penalty corner.

"Moral of the story don't go down two goals in the first quarter," Black Sticks captain Nic Woods said.

"It's heartbreaking, especially in front of a massive crowd out here. We've had all the support in the world, had lots of messages from people I haven't heard from in years.

"It's just the start — our boys are growing."

It was heartbreak as well for the Black Sticks women, losing to the Hockeyroos 3-2.

"We have to go back to the drawing board," Black Sticks women's co-captain Megan Hull said.

"I know we will learn from this and come January at the next qualifiers be rearing to go."

Both the Black Sticks men and women will compete in a qualifying tournament next year. The location is still yet to be confirmed.

