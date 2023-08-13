New Zealand
1News

Simon Child joins NZ Hockey's elite 300 club

By Michelle Prendiville, 1News Sport Reporter
Sat, Aug 12
Simon Child says having his family watching his games hits differently to anything else.

Simon Child says having his family watching his games hits differently to anything else. (Source: 1News)

Inspiring the next generation is what's kept Simon Child in the game for almost 20 years.

But having his young family watching on in the Oceania Cup this week — that's a feeling that hits different.

The 35-year-old is back in the Black Sticks Mens side, who are looking to break Aussie hearts by beating their trans-Tasman rivals in a three match series to earn automatic Olympic qualification.

The Black Sticks Men lost the first match on Thursday but are hoping for a better outcome today and on Sunday.

Adding to the occasion is the fact that Child will line up for his 300th game in the black singlet on Sunday. He will become just the fifth player in New Zealand hockey history to reach the milestone.

"I was talking to my wife, and she asked 'are you excited yet?'

"I said 'na, not yet — you don't want to play the game before you play the game'."

1News has been on Child's journey from the beginning. The five-year-old South Auckland kid trying to follow in the footsteps of his mum, former Black Stick Cheryl law. To debuting for New Zealand at the age of just 16.

Now almost 20 years later, game number 300 awaits.

It'll be a special occasion on Sunday — four of the other 300 club members and former teammates will be watching on: Ryan Archibald, Dean Cousins, Shea, McAleese and Phil Burrows.

Burrows is currently the Black Sticks women's coach and is adamant Child is hunting down his New Zealand goal scoring record.

"I just want him to get it, so people can stop talking about it," laughed Burrows.

"I don't know if people remember the skunk hairstyle he had back in the day. He needs to bring that back because that's when he scored a lot of goals."

New ZealandHockey

SHARE ME

More Stories

Good Sorts: Kids hockey coach won't let crutches keep him down

Good Sorts: Kids hockey coach won't let crutches keep him down

Rotorua's Bruce Johnson has had multiple health scares in recent years, but after 40 years of coaching kids, he won't stop charging forward.

Mon, Jul 24

2:15

Richie and Gemma McCaw announce birth of baby girl

Richie and Gemma McCaw announce birth of baby girl

The former Black Sticks star took to Instagram to announce her and Richie's third child.

Sat, Apr 8

Gemma and Richie McCaw welcome second daughter, Grace

Gemma and Richie McCaw welcome second daughter, Grace

June 4, 2021

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

Man accused of Aus plane bomb threats refuses to leave cell

27 mins ago

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

NZF boss on Auckland A-League sides, hosting men's World Cup

36 mins ago

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

2:33

GPs say some mask-wearing, self-isolation still important

48 mins ago

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

Pair sentenced for 'abhorrent' sexual offending against teens

55 mins ago

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

The heiress and her partner were labelled "disgusting" after they were seen at a resort in Wailea, 48km from the inferno in Lahaina.

55 mins ago

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

'My daughter is going to freak out' - Ed Sheeran tries new job

The Shape of You singer can add to his CV after debuting his latest career move in a Instagram video posted over the weekend.

4:44pm

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Taylor Swift compared to Shakespeare in new Belgian uni course

Mon, Aug 14

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg 'ready' to fight Elon Musk

Mon, Aug 14

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Review: Gran Turismo, the best PlayStation ad of the year

Sun, Aug 13