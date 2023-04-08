Richie and Gemma McCaw announce birth of baby girl

Former Kiwi athletes Richie and Gemma McCaw announced the birth of their third child, a girl, this afternoon.

In a post to Instagram, Gemma said Ella Mae McCaw was born on Monday.

The Black Sticks star and now third-time mum made the announcement just before 5pm today, sharing a photo of the former All Blacks skipper holding their new daughter.

"Meet our new baby girl, Ella Mae McCaw she was born on 3.4.23 weighing 7lb 10 oz, and we are enjoying these precious moments as a family of 5," she said in the caption.

Kiwi stars like Dame Sophie Pascoe, Laura McGoldrick and Andy Reid all offered their congratulations in the comments section.