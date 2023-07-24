Good Sorts: Kids hockey coach won't let crutches keep him down

Some 40-odd years ago, Bruce Johnson had no connection to hockey whatsoever. Now, he lives and breathes it through coaching.

Once an Aucklander, he found his love for the sport in Middlemarch, a tiny Otago town.

Since moving to Rotorua four decades ago, everywhere Bruce has been a teacher - or even a principal - he's been showing young ones how to scoop, side-in and sweep hit.

However, while he's been teaching tamariki how to tackle, Bruce has had to tackle some massive obstacles of his own.

Eight years ago he suffered two strokes, and just last year he had a tumour removed from his head.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had to relearn walking and talking, and the state of his health meant he couldn't coach cricket anymore — another sport he loves.

However — though it comes with newfound difficulties — coaching hockey is still doable for him.

"Sometimes you forget a bit about it, y'know, but I never wanted to leave children with a person who wasn't committed," Bruce said.

"I don't wanna sit around doing nothing."

Parents of young hockey players know about Bruce's battles, and for them, his ability to push forward means the world.

"He's still coaching our kids, still gives back, still keeps giving and I don't know many people that would do that," one parent said of him.

Watch Bruce Johnson bring hockey into kids' hearts in the video above.