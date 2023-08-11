Woman, 72, found dead in car didn't accept offers of help

A woman found dead in her car in Auckland's Remuera last year "would not accept assistance".

Helena Pauleen Wakefield, 72, was found dead in her car on St Vincent Avenue last July.

A Coroner's report into her death was released today, revealing more details of the lead-up to Wakefield's death.

It found she died between June 26 and July 7 — the day she was found — last year.

Photographs and other evidence suggested she'd been living in her car on St Vincent Ave since early May that year.

"One neighbour spoke to a person matching the deceased's description on 25 June 2022 asking if she needed help but received a limited response," the Coroner's report said. "Another neighbour called the police and the council about the car but had had no response.

"She then rang the City Mission on 6 July 2022 whom responded the following day."

A City Mission worker and a local resident found Wakefield dead the next morning about 7.40am.

The legal dispute and the eviction

Wakefield had been living with and caring for her mother, who had dementia, at the mother's home until she died in 2019.

"Paperwork was recovered from the car [Wakefield's] relating to a family civil dispute regarding her mother's estate.

"Despite the dispute, there was evidence she had access to funds and housing," the Coroner found. "The executor of her mother's estate confirmed that Ms Wakefield had to be evicted from their mother's home so it could be sold on or about 15 December 2021.

"However, the estate had made offers of six months paid temporary accommodation but this was not accepted."

Wakefield's belongings from the home were stored in a unit at her expense until a set date when they would be disposed of.

"Ms Wakefield had taken the red car and some clothing but otherwise would not accept assistance or engage with the executor's solicitors," the report found, noting Wakefield received $873.88 a week from an Australian pension.

"She was also due to receive the proceeds from her share of her mother's estate."

But Wakefield was "reclusive and noncommunicative", and a witness suspected she had undiagnosed mental health issues.

Her family hired a private investigator to track her down, but they couldn't find her.

"The police confirm there are no suspicious circumstances or evidence of anyone else's involvement in this death," the report said.

"I have considered all available evidence and am satisfied this death was due to natural causes."

No formal inquiry into the death will be launched, the report announced.

"A report confirms that Ms Wakefield died from chronic obstructive respiratory disease or emphysema," the Coroner found. "Toxicology did not indicate anything contributing to this death."