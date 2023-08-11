Lack of fuel hampered search for survivors of Enchanter capsize tragedy

A report into the capsize of a charter fishing vessel off the Northland coast last year with the loss of five lives has found the search and rescue operation was hampered by delays in mustering search crews and a lack of appropriate fuel.

Three of those who perished in the tragedy were seen alive by survivors who managed to get on board the first helicopter (which made two trips) to rescue people - but a lack of available fuel and crew meant there were delays in the ability to search for them.

The Enchanter fishing boat capsized off the coast of Northland just before midnight on March 20 last year, after a "catastrophic, unrecoverable knock-down by an unanticipated big wave," chief investigator of accidents at the Transport Accident Investigation Commission Naveen Kozhuppakalam said in the report released today.

“The wave rolled the vessel in an instant, forcing the superstructure and side windows into the water, exceeded superstructure design parameters. The side windows imploded and the superstructure comprising the main saloon and flybridge separated from the hull, resulting in full capsize. The hull remained inverted but afloat."

It had been chartered for a group of friends for a three-day fishing trip to the Three Kings Islands - there had been an orange warning put in place by MetService at the time - meaning high winds and rain were possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five men died, while five others, including skipper Lance Goodhew, survived.

The men who died were all from the Waikato area. They were Mike Lovett, 72, Richard Bright, 63, Mark Sanders, 43, Geoffrey James Allen, 72, and Mark Keith Walker, 41.

Mark Sanders, 43, died when fishing charter boat Enchanter sank off North Cape. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Nine people had survived the initial capsize.

After the capsize a beacon was activated and the first rescue helicopter rescued five people from the upturned hull and among other flotsam.

"The crew of that first helicopter excelled at the high-risk task of wet winching in the dark over water. Their expertise was instrumental in saving the lives of five people."

At that stage three people were alive in the water when last seen by survivors. They did not have life jackets on and were relying on bits of boat for flotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"However, a search and rescue operation involving multiple aircraft and surface vessels took almost two days to find them, by this time deceased," Kozhuppakalam said.

“Delays in mustering crews delayed deployment of further rescue helicopters. And for 4 hours and 36 minutes, lack of available fuel prevented helicopters searching for the remaining five people in the water. This was partly because fuel supplies were set up for air ambulances, not extended SAR operations in remote areas."

The Commission has identified safety issues for search and rescue operations including knowledge and training of personnel; availability of dedicated aircraft; and the effect of fuel availability on helicopter range.

Part of the upturned Enchanter (Source: 1News)

"All require the immediate attention of the Secretary for Transport, and the Commission has made recommendations accordingly."

It also made recommendations around life jacket stowage, tracking devices for commercial vessels and marine surveyors’ professional practice.

Earlier this year Maritime NZ filed charges in the Kaitaia District Court against the charter company Enchanter Fishing and the skipper Goodhew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each face one charge of breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Goodhew's company also faces an additional charge of breaching the Maritime Transport Act.