The Chase's Paul Sinha says 'time running out' on comedy career

4:22pm
Paul Sinha performs comedy in 2020

Paul Sinha performs comedy in 2020 (Source: Getty)

The Chase star Paul Sinha believes "time is running out" on his comedy career, amid his onging battle with Parkinson's disease.

Sinha, 53, was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological disease in 2019 and has spoken openly about the challenges he continues to face.

He remains a popular Chaser on the hit TV show, and stand-up comic.

Speaking on a RHLSTP podcast ahead of his Edinburgh Fringe show Pauly Bengali, Sinha said he was determined to keep doing comedy for as long as he could.

"I have no idea how long I'm going to be a stand-up for, because I get more tired with every passing year. I just want to go up and do a show that is fun," he said.

"Without wishing to sound bleak, my time is running out. I don't know to what degree my time is running out.

"It could be five years, it could be 10. I just want to go, 'I'm enjoying myself'. I think it's important to end your career with no regrets."

Sinha said he drew on his experiences living with Parkinson's as part of his routine and was determined to have a positive outlook on life.

Earlier this year he told the UK's Daily Star he was unable to dance or drive anymore, but refused to dwell on what he can't do.

"With the pandemic and social media, you are constantly aware that other people are having harder lives than you are," Sinha said.

"You realise that you should not concentrate on feeling sorry for yourself.

"I do what I have to do to improve my quality of life."

He has also hit out at "ghoulish" headlines about his Parkinson's, referring to the headline: "Crippling disease forces The Chase's Paul Sinha to stop driving."

"Save your exploitative, ghoulish headlines for a few years' time. I'm not crippled, and I'm still fortunate enough to make my own choices.

"Reporting on disability needs to be truthful."

