The Chase's Paul Sinha hits out at 'ghoulish' news on Parkinson's

27 mins ago
The Chase's Paul Sinha attends The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House in London, England.

The Chase's Paul Sinha attends The British Diversity Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House in London, England. (Source: Getty)

The Chase star Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha has struck out at "exploitative, ghoulish headlines" from the media after speaking about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's.

The UK game show host, who was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder in 2019, revealed to UK tabloid Daily Star he couldn't drive or dance anymore.

His comments were widely publicised in the media, but one outlet managed to pinch a nerve with the quiz whiz, condemning it on social media.

YorkshireLive released a story with the headline: "Crippling disease forces The Chase's Paul Sinha to stop driving."

In a post to Twitter, the chaser called the headline "exploitative" and "ghoulish", saying Parkinson's hasn't "forced" him to do anything.

"'Crippling' 'Forces' I choose not to drive because my right leg is stiffer than it once was," he said.

"Save your exploitative, ghoulish headlines for a few years' time. I'm not crippled, and I'm still fortunate enough to make my own choices.

"Reporting on disability needs to be truthful."

YorkshireLive is part of the Reach group of newspapers, which also owns the Daily Star — who wrote the original story where he opens up.

"With the pandemic and social media, you are constantly aware that other people are having harder lives than you are," Sinha said in the original article.

"You realise that you should not concentrate on feeling sorry for yourself.

"I do what I have to do to improve my quality of life.

"I don't consider myself brave — I consider myself practical and pragmatic."

