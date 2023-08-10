Queenstown family revives legendary thrill-seeking ride from '80s

A Queenstown family has revived a legendary thrill-seeking ride from the 1980s.

The Cresta Run was a 600-metre slide which once operated on Coronet Peak skifield.

It was dismantled in 1987 and left in a paddock until one family hatched a plan.

"I fell in love with Cresta Run 40-plus years ago," David Proctor, a Goldrush Luge benefactor told Seven Sharp.

Turns out David's cousin Erna Spijkerbosch and her husband Tonnie, owners of Creeskyde, a charming and quirky Queenstown holiday park, had also been thinking about installing the old Cresta Run in Naseby alongside the winter luge.

It's taken 10 years, but they finally managed to get it installed.

Tonnie passed away in March, but he did get to ride the slide one last time.

"He was sitting there with a big smile on his face, and he had a ride down three-quarters of it," Erna said.

There's also another family connection.

Erna and Tonnie's son Uan was the last paying customer down the Cresta Run at Coronet Peak on the day it closed, not without drama however.

“We were standing at the bottom waiting for him to come down,” Erna said.

“The guy sending them down at the top knew it was his last run he knew it was closing down, and he came down and banged right into the back of Uan's cart.”

Uan had the honour of taking the first run down the resurrected run, on opening day last weekend.

Naseby's Maniototo Adventure Park now has an awesome foursome of attractions.

The skating rink and indoor curling are open every day but Christmas. They also have two downhill runs and a natural ice luge.