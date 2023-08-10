Photos: Big chill brings 'winter wonderland' to the south

A cold snap across much of the country has brought joy for some and concern for others.

Joy Robinson woke up to a "winter wonderland" at Middlehurst Station in the upper Awatere Valley, Marlborough this morning.

Robinson told 1News she immediately grabbed her gumboots and went out after spotting the thick snow through the window.

"I'm from the Bay of Islands, so snow's quite unusual for me," she said. "Just let the dogs out and everyone's playing."

Robinson said she was "mesmerised" by the sight.

It comes after police have warned drivers to be cautious of black ice on roads in affected areas.

"Avoid travelling if possible, but take extra care if you have to travel, and expect some black ice on the roads too," police said.

"Jack Frost is biting across the [Southern] district, with several crashes in the Dunedin area."

Robinson said that, if she'd planned to travel today, she probably would have cancelled those plans.

"It's normal to get some snow fall here in winter and it's more about the beauty of it," she said.

"I'm sure for farmers further south it could be a tad stressful and in comparison what we've got today is just a sprinkling!

"The tractor and the Unimog and the side-by-side farm vehicles are definitely essential for getting around the station today, that's for sure," she added. "Stock will be getting fed more so than usual, with the snow around there's not much grass poking through.

"As for us, we've lit the fire and the cats and little dogs are inside beside it.

"But yeah, just going about the normal day-to-day here on the station because obviously the animals come first."

