Cold snap: Car hits power pole in Southland amid black ice warning

One person has escaped with only minor injuries after their car hit a power pole in Southland amid icy conditions this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash on the Dipton Winton Highway at Centre Bush, by the intersection with Norman Street, about 7.50am.

Pictures from the scene show a seriously damaged vehicle with Fire and Emergency and St John also attending.

It comes amid a cold snap down south, with drivers across the Southern District urged to be cautious.

"Avoid travelling if possible, but take extra care if you have to travel, and expect some black ice on the roads too," police said.

"Jack Frost is biting across the district, with several crashes in the Dunedin area."

A number of roads are also closed due to ice. The cold snap is expected last at least until the weekend.

MetService said on Twitter this morning: "Last night the temperature got down to -6C at Tekapo.

"These cold temperatures have lead to some icy conditions, especially down south. Take care out there."