A paraglider has been injured after crashing in Cadrona Valley earlier this evening.

The paraglider crashed at the bottom of Snow Farm, on Cadrona Valley Rd, around 6pm.

An ambulance and helicopter rushed to the scene, where the glider was airlifted to Lakes Hospital in Queenstown.

The person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was also deployed to help with the helicopter landing.