Roads closed down south as cold snap brings snow, ice

Icy roads are causing problems in parts of the South Island with vehicles losing control on ice in Dunedin and one hitting the side of a bridge.

Three Mile Hill Road in Dunedin was closed due to ice, and Mount Cargill is closed due to snow.

There was ice on Stuart Street in the city and on bridges south of Dunedin on State Highway 1.

A flight from Christchurch to Dunedin was delayed for 90 minutes due to ice on the runway in Dunedin.

Heavy snow was forecast for Canterbury north of Arthur's Pass, Marlborough and Richmond Ranges, and inland Canterbury south of Arthur's Pass to Lake Tekapo.

Snow fell overnight on in the Alpine passes in the South Island as well as the Desert Road in the central North Island.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the last of the snow was starting to pull away from Marlborough but overnight snowfall affected the alpine passes.

Temperatures plummeted overnight, reaching -6C at Tekapo, and a combination of cold temperatures and wet roads has led to icy roads, he said.

That wet weather from the south was moving across the lower North Island making for a wet start to the day in Wellington.

Road snowfall warnings were in place for Napier-Taupō Road (SH5), the Desert Road (SH1), Remutaka Hill Road (SH2), Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), the Crown Range Road and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).

There may be snow on the Napier-Taupō Road, the Desert Road and Remutaka Hill Road during the afternoon and travellers should keep up with the weather warnings and take care on the roads, James said.

The cold temperatures will last at least until the weekend. "The next couple of nights are going to be the coldest," he said.

