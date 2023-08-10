New Zealand
Child dies in 'vehicle incident' at Hawke's Bay home

12:26pm
Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

A child has died in an "incident involving a vehicle" at a home in Hawke's Bay this morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death on Mt Herbert Road, Waipukurau, shortly after 7.45am.

"A child was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced," a police spokesperson said. "Sadly, the child died at the scene."

Officers remained at the address about midday.

"Police are offering support to the family involved during this difficult time," the spokesperson added.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene, and a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two firetrucks responded.

