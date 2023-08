Five people have been transported to hospital following a serious two-vehicle crash in Waikato this morning.

Police said the collision happened just before 8.40am on Great South Rd in Ngaruawahia.

"One person was in serious condition, two in moderate-to-serious conditions, and two in moderate condition," a spokesperson said.

"The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the crash are ongoing."

Great South Rd had been closed off following the crash, but has since reopened.