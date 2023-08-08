Health
1News

Woman dies after reportedly being dropped from stretcher at hospital

26 mins ago
Whangārei Hospital.

Whangārei Hospital. (Source: Google Maps)

Investigations are underway after an older woman reportedly died after being dropped from a stretcher at Whangārei Hospital in May this year.

NZ Herald reported the accident happened as the 83-year-old was being discharged from the hospital back to her retirement village on May 12.

She allegedly fell off the stretcher then fell another metre from a loading dock ledge before landing on her face with the stretcher on top.

Debra Larson, general manager of ambulance operations for St John, confirmed it is investigating an incident "in the ambulance bay at Whangārei Hospital on Friday, May 12 and we are working with all parties involved".

WorkSafe is also investigating the incident along with the coroner's office.

The son of the woman involved posted a tribute to her at the time of her death.

"Eighty-three was a good innings, but tragically taken whilst on her way back to the home unexpectedly," he wrote on Facebook.

"She's at peace now in dad's company playing 500."

