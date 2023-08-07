Police seek sightings of man who grabbed student on way to school

Police are seeking sightings of a "suspicious" man after a student was grabbed in a New Plymouth park this morning.

Police said the incident happened near the List St entrance to Pukekura Park at about 8.15am.

The girl yelled loudly to alert passers-by and the man then ran away into the park.

"The male was described as being around six feet tall, wearing black clothing, with a red and black bandana covering his lower face."

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who has seen a male acting suspiciously near the park.

"Police ask the public who live and work in the area to check CCTV footage for any person similar to the one described above."