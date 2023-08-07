Health
1News / AAP

Lunch party mushroom deaths lead to Vic homicide probe

Mon, Aug 7

Homicide detectives are probing the deaths of three people from suspected mushroom poisoning.

Four people were taken to hospital a day after eating at a home in Leongatha, in Victoria's South Gippsland area.

Two Korumburra women, aged 66 and 70, died in hospital on August 4. Nine News reports they are Heather Wilkinson and her sister Gail Patterson.

A third person, a 70-year-old Korumburra man, died in hospital on Saturday night. He was Don Patterson, Gail's husband.

A 68-year-old Korumburra man — Reverend Ian Wilkinson, a pastor at Korumburra Baptist Church in Victoria's Gippsland region and Heather's husband — remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Leongatha on Saturday.

They also questioned a 48-year-old Leongatha woman who was released pending further inquiries.

Police are liaising with the Department of Health in relation to the matter.

WorldAustraliaHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Body found in pond at prestigious Sydney golf club

Body found in pond at prestigious Sydney golf club

Prospective members aged over 40 are charged a $40,000 entrance fee and $5700 annually for a full membership at the club.

2:37pm

Vic mushroom deaths: Dehydrator recovered from rubbish dump

Vic mushroom deaths: Dehydrator recovered from rubbish dump

It comes after three people died and a fourth was taken to hospital after eating a meal containing the toxic mushrooms on July 29.

9:48am

1:41

Video of Aussie posties being knocked over released as warning

Video of Aussie posties being knocked over released as warning

7:05pm

0:47

Murder of two FBI agents leads to Australian IT paedophile busts

Murder of two FBI agents leads to Australian IT paedophile busts

4:06pm

Probe intensifies into blaze that killed man, five boys

Probe intensifies into blaze that killed man, five boys

Tue, Aug 8

Sydney wife who butchered husband avoids jail

Sydney wife who butchered husband avoids jail

Mon, Aug 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

Five injured in 'serious' two-vehicle crash in Waikato

16 mins ago

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

2:05

Landlords benefiting from not enough homes in NZ - advocate

28 mins ago

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

Yanfei Bao: Police not searching today, working through inquiries

37 mins ago

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

Infamous Colombian drug kingpin jailed, apologises for crimes

52 mins ago

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

Off-duty Auckland cop drunkenly smashed supermarket window

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her hair is 'making a comeback'

Jada went public with her alopecia struggles back in 2018, admitting that it had been a "terrifying" experience for her.

11:33am

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez jailed for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The sentence brings an end to a dramatic trial that created a cultural firestorm in the hip-hop community.

10:37am

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Tue, Aug 8