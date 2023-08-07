World
1News

Fatal Vic party: Children present but didn't eat deadly mushrooms

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
3:07pm
Wild mushrooms.

Wild mushrooms. (Source: istock.com)

Police have revealed new details about the fatal mushroom poisoning in a regional part of Victoria.

Victoria Police homicide squad head Superintendent Dean Thomas told radio station 3AW that the deaths were still unexplained.

"We're trying to get to the bottom of it, to understand what has actually occurred," he said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the lunch in Leongatha on July 29, which resulted in three diners dying from consuming wild mushrooms. A fourth person is in critical condition and is being looked after in intensive care.

Superintendent Thomas revealed several children were present during the meal but hadn't eaten the food in question.

A fifth adult was also present, who was a relative, and the meal was hosted at their home.

They haven't been identified, but police have said they prepared the meal.

"At this stage, there is nothing to suggest they (the fifth person) became ill," Superintendent Thomas said.

"On Saturday, we executed a search warrant at the address where the lunch took place and conducted an interview with that person."

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

For two decades, the family of slain teenager Michelle Bright was tormented by thoughts of her killer being free.

38 mins ago

'Poor babies': Spider monkeys rescued from Texas smuggling ordeal

'Poor babies': Spider monkeys rescued from Texas smuggling ordeal

A backpack full of the animals was discovered by a surprised Border Patrol team.

1:24pm

0:17

Cause of QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys, under 'close scrutiny'

Cause of QLD fire that killed dad, 5 boys, under 'close scrutiny'

12:05pm

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

US woman accused of poisoning husband's coffee every day

11:02am

Five boys and their father killed in Qld house fire

Five boys and their father killed in Qld house fire

7:08am

Mob suspect wanted for 11 years found celebrating football win

Mob suspect wanted for 11 years found celebrating football win

Sun, Aug 6

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

BREAKING

LIVE: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

LIVE: All Blacks squad named for Rugby World Cup

21 mins ago

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

TSB to close seven branches as 'digital services evolve'

38 mins ago

A history of Auckland harbour crossings that didn't make the cut

4:37

A history of Auckland harbour crossings that didn't make the cut

38 mins ago

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

Man jailed for 1999 murder of Aus teenager Michelle Bright

3:55pm

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Barbie hits $1 billion, breaks record for female directors

Writer, director and executive producer Greta Gerwig helmed the film starring Margot Robbie as the titular character.

3:55pm

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

The drama will be the first off-camera joint project for the couple as part of their massive deal with the streaming service.

11:15am

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Sun, Aug 6

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Sun, Aug 6