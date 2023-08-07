Fatal Vic party: Children present but didn't eat deadly mushrooms

Police have revealed new details about the fatal mushroom poisoning in a regional part of Victoria.

Victoria Police homicide squad head Superintendent Dean Thomas told radio station 3AW that the deaths were still unexplained.

"We're trying to get to the bottom of it, to understand what has actually occurred," he said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the lunch in Leongatha on July 29, which resulted in three diners dying from consuming wild mushrooms. A fourth person is in critical condition and is being looked after in intensive care.

Superintendent Thomas revealed several children were present during the meal but hadn't eaten the food in question.

A fifth adult was also present, who was a relative, and the meal was hosted at their home.

They haven't been identified, but police have said they prepared the meal.

"At this stage, there is nothing to suggest they (the fifth person) became ill," Superintendent Thomas said.

"On Saturday, we executed a search warrant at the address where the lunch took place and conducted an interview with that person."