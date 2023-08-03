Weather 'challenging' as search for missing hiker continues

Weather remains a challenge as police continue their search for a tramper who failed to return from his hike in the lower North Island on Monday.

Michael MacGregor was last seen at the Rocky Lookout in the Mount Holdsworth area at around 12.20pm. He failed to return.

Today, police will be searching around the Atiwhakatu Stream and Lower Holdsworth area.

"Several LandSAR volunteer teams are aiding the Police-led search and rescue operation, and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers are providing support," police said in a statement.

They said that weather conditions in the area continue to be "challenging", meaning it may be difficult for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisting the search to take off.

"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter with thermal imaging has been deployed, and a drone may be used – however, these are both weather-dependent."

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for information, praising the response they've received so far.

"An appeal to the public for information that would assist Police has had a great response, and Police are very grateful to all who came forward."

"However, we'd still welcome anyone who may have seen Michael or who has information to call Police on 111, quoting event number P055522968."

The man was wearing shorts and a hoody and may have been wearing a hat when he went out on Monday.