Search continues for man who failed to return from hike

The search has resumed today for a man who failed to return from a hike in the Wellington region.

Michael MacGregor was last seen at Mount Holdsworth's Rocky Lookout about 12.20pm on Monday.

Yesterday, police appealed for help and said a social media video may hold clues to MacGregor's whereabouts.

"An appeal to the public for information that would assist police has had a great response, and police are very grateful to all who came forward," a police spokesperson said today.

"The person wearing orange seen in the back of a social media video posted by Michael has been identified and spoken to by police, and has provided police with information that has assisted with search planning.

"Police Search and Rescue teams have spent the night in Totara Flats Hut and are being supported by a police search and rescue squad on a training exercise overnight at Tutuwai hut."

Search dogs, LandSAR volunteer teams and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers are also helping.

"Today's search will focus on the wider Rocky Lookout and the Totara Flats areas," police said.

"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter with thermal imaging has been deployed and a drone may be used – however these are both weather-dependent."

Anyone with information is urged to call 111.