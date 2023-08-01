New Zealand
Social media video may hold clues as man fails to return from hike

58 mins ago
Michael MacGregor was last seen at the Rocky Lookout in the Mount Holdsworth, Tararuas area around 12.20pm on Monday.

A search is underway in the Mount Holdsworth area after a person failed to return from a hike in the area yesterday.

Police said Michael MacGregor was last seen at the Rocky Lookout in the Mount Holdsworth, Tararuas area around 12.20pm.

"He was wearing shorts and a hoody and may have been wearing a hat," police said.

Police have appealed for anyone in the area, or at Rocky Lookout, around midday yesterday that might have information about MacGregor's whereabouts to come forward.

"In particular, there was a person wearing orange sitting at the lookout who appears in the back of a video Michael posted on social media at the time. Police would like to speak with this person to see if they can assist," police said.

Police want anyone who has seen MacGregor or has information on his whereabouts to call them immediately.

