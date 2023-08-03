South Africa snatch dramatic draw with Silver Ferns at World Cup

The Silver Ferns have been stunned by South Africa at the Netball World Cup, with the hosts fighting back to earn a 48-all draw.

New Zealand held a four-goal advantage heading into the final quarter in Cape Town, having led for most of the match, but couldn’t hold their lead.

An intercept with 20 seconds left on the clock turned the tide late, allowing goal attack Nichole Taljaard to level the scores on full-time, sparking wild scenes in the stadium.

While the Ferns are still favourites to progress to the semi-finals, they need to beat Jamaica to guarantee it.

That match starts at 9pm today.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua denied her side had "cracked under pressure".

"Calm down, mate," Taurua said in a post match interview. "A draw is a draw, let's put this out there - it's a draw."

"I hate the word 'cracked', I think that's disrespectful to people. If you want to put that out on the line, I don't really like that word."

Silver Ferns 48 (Maia Wilson 37/41, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 10/11, Tiana Metuarau 1/1) South Africa 48 (Elmeré van der Berg 22/26, Nichole Taljaard 15/18, Ine-Marí Venter 11/17). 1Q: 11-10, HT: 26-21, 3Q: 38-34.