Silver Ferns focused on World Cup but feeling for injured Nweke

What was said to be a slight niggle has turned into a tournament-ending injury for Silver Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke with the 21-year-old partially tearing the patella tendon in her right knee against Singapore on Monday.

Nweke has since taken to social media, saying in an Instagram post she feels robbed of her world cup opportunity.

“The fact that this will not happen for me anymore hurts so much, there is this lump in my throat that won’t go away. One second I’m in denial and the next I’m angry and then really upset. I’ve never been the player that’s missed out on much and I’ve never experienced this level of adversity in sport.”

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua told 1News Nweke is devastated.

“Knowing what this injury is about and her want to be here, and sort of like her whole world’s fallen apart, which is quite sad.

“I think as a couple of days progress I think she’ll start to settle.”

The news was shared to the team just hours before last night’s match over Wales, which they won comfortably, 83-34. Maia Wilson proving valuable in Nweke’s absence, nailing all 49 of her shot attempts.

When it comes to the Ferns’ shooting stocks, Taurua now has Wilson, captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Te Paea Selby-Rickit to pick from, as well as Tiana Metuarau - the 22-year-old reserve called in to replace Nweke.

Metuarau admitted it was bittersweet getting the call up.

“I know how much she’s been preparing for this and I genuinely almost felt guilty, but I know that we have a job to do. I think with us being such good friends it’s only right that we put our best foot forward.”

Although rival teams will be relieved not to come up against Nweke, they aren’t counting the defending champions out. Australia coach Stacey Marinkovich said New Zealand has versatility and experience in its shooting circle.

“They’ve got a different dynamic. They can still hold, they can still move, and I wouldn’t say that they’re not a real strong competitor.” Marinkovich said.

“I know Noeline would have plan A to Z as what we do, you have to select to make sure all bases are covered.”

Marinkovich added ed her side is gutted for Nweke.

“It’s a really tough thing in particularly for a World Cup, but I also know New Zealand is a classy outfit and I don’t think that allows anyone to take their foot off the pedal.”

New Zealand have a day to rest and recuperate before taking on hosts South Africa on Thursday morning, where Taurua will come up against old foe Norma Plummer.

“She scares the s*** out of me, she’s one of the best, she’s a legend,” said Taurua.

It’s then a quick turnaround for the Ferns, taking on Jamaica on Thursday night.