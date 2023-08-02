Former Fern confident NZ can handle quick World Cup turnaround

While most teams would utilise a day off, the Silver Ferns were back training as they prepare to take on World Cup hosts South Africa tomorrow morning in Cape Town, where a win will secure them a spot in the semi-finals.

They've also got another second round match to think about, taking on Jamaica just 17 hours later.

Both high stakes contests, though former South Africa and Silver Ferns defender Leana de Bruin isn't worried.

"They've done the hard yards prior to the World Cup," de Bruin said.

"You go through all those scenarios and no doubt Noeline [Taurua] would have put then through really hard times preparing them exactly for this."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Silver Ferns are focusing on one game at a time, starting with South Africa where Taurua will be lining up against Proteas coach and netball royalty in Norma Plummer.

"We expect Norma, we expect Karla [Pretorius], we expect Phumza [Maweni] to do their thing and to go out there and dictate," Taurua said.

Dame Noeline Taurua speaks to players during the Silver Ferns' Netball World Cup match against Wales. (Source: Photosport)

De Bruin added South Africa has made big improvements since the last World Cup, crediting Plummer as the key to their success.

"They've definitely got a lot more experience, and especially with Norma Plummer, she's been there for four years looking after them, building their confidence. Lots of those South African girls also play in the UK league and Australia."

Both teams have one thing in common — losing their dominant shooter. Grace Nweke and Lenize Potgeiter have both been ruled out of the tournament with knee injuries.

Although Nweke is a big loss for the Ferns, de Bruin believes they can still defend their title without her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With Grace, obviously she's quite tall — we play that aerial game whereas with other combinations now we can bring that speed and a different rotation."

New Zealand and South Africa last met in January in the Quad Series with the Ferns winning by 20 goals.

But it's a clean slate, with changes to both sides.

Silver Ferns next matches in NZ time:

Silver Ferns vs South Africa – 3rd August, 4am

Silver Ferns vs Jamaica – 3rd August, 9pm