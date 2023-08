One person is dead after a farm vehicle crashed near Tasman's St Arnaud last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash on a property near the Korere Tophouse Road about 7.20pm.

"Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

WorkSafe are investigating alongside the Serious Crash Unit.

The death will also be referred to the Coroner.