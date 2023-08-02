Calls for action after shocking childcare abuse allegations

Child protection advocates want an audit into Australian childcare centres, after a worker was charged with more than 1600 child abuse offences against 91 children.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) yesterday revealed a 45-year-old Gold Coast man had been taken into custody and charged with 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.

The alleged offences occurred over a 15-year period in childcare centres in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas.

Speaking to the ABC, Hetty Johnston from child protection organisation Bravehearts said the Federal Government needed to act and ban windowless walls and doors in places where children are being looked after.

"Every government across this country, including the federal government, has to prioritise these kids," she said.

Johnston said centres need to ensure staff are fully aware of guidelines when caring for children.

"No person should ever be alone with a child without a line of sight or someone watching."

The man is accused of filming his offending on cameras and phones, which is a key part of the AFP’s evidence.

Johnston says phones shouldn’t be carried when working.

"It goes in the staffroom, and you check that on breaks," she said,

"There's no reason why anyone should have a camera on them at all times, [in a] childcare centre, regardless of the gender."

The 45-year-old man is due in Brisbane court on August 21.