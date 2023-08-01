Gold Coast man charged with over 1600 child sex offences

An Australian childcare worker has been charged with more than 1600 child abuse offences against 91 children.

A 45-year-old Gold Coast man was taken into custody in August last year after the Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested and charged him with two counts of making child exploitation and one of “using a carriage service for child pornography material”.

Following charges being laid, the AFP says more alleged self-produced child abuse material was found on electronic devices, which investigators claim was recorded at childcare centres and at an overseas early learning centre.

Police believe he recorded his offending on phones and cameras while working in Brisbane and Sydney. The AFP says his victims were allegedly pre-pubescent girls.

Operation Tenterfield, a special investigation team, has identified 87 Australian children in the recordings. Work is ongoing to identify four children recorded overseas.

Today, the AFP confirmed he’s now been charged with 1623 child abuse offences against 91 children. This includes 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.

Investigators allege these offences occurred in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas between 2007 and 2022.

AFP Northern Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said the organisation is confident it has identified all the Australian children in the alleged abuse material.

“The AFP, working with support services, has ensured parents and carers have received as much information as possible as this investigation continues,” Assistant Commissioner Gough said.

“I can assure members of the Australian public that if you have not been contacted by law enforcement, it is extremely unlikely your child was allegedly offended against by the man.

The case is due in Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 21.